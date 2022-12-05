Not Available

A hardworking husband and father, Jay Harding views himself as a generous, loving and selfless man giving all to make a great life for his family. But, he quickly discovers he's missed the mark and everyone around him views him as greedy, manipulative and selfish. On the brink of a destroyed marriage, a failed business and losing life as he knows it, Jay goes on a quest to prove that he loves and can provide for his family. On his journey, he learns that there is a result to every experience - right or wrong, good or bad. Jay Harding learns what happens if you're willing to let go of everything and choose to live a life Surrendered.