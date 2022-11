Not Available

Crash landing in a small plane, the Ryan family is stranded on a high-desert mesa. No food, no way to communicate with civilization, time is running out as they face a life and death race for survival. A wounded cougar stalks young Mike as he looks for help, alone in the wilderness. Disaster strikes the sheriff’s rescue party. Have their prayers really been heard? Action and suspense amid untamed scenic beauty. Absorbing family entertainment!