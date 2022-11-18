Survival 1990

Not Available

In this Canadian rendering of a potential "apocalypse then", in 1990, after the collapse of modern civilization (due to atomic "accidents" and the "failure" of the world's economy), a young couple tries to carry on a quiet life in an uncivilized world. They are joined by a wandering soldier-of-fortune, who helps them survive the repeated attacks of mutant packs of human scavengers that have begun to evolve (mysteriously) back into animals. Mister soldier also eats their dog at one point. But an even darker threat comes from a lone figure, shadowing them wherever they go...