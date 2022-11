Not Available

Survival Basics II focuses on the skills found in Volumes four and five of the Woodsmaster Video Series plus Karen Hood’s Cave Cooking! Learn how to… Find your direction with a stick as your guide Use the stars to navigate use your wrist watch as a compass Hungry? Meat or Maggots – you decide Trap your own food with several different methods Gourmet cooking? Watch and learn. Yum! Determine your traveling distance with nature as a tool All with close-up details!