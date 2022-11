Not Available

Six inner city orphans find themselves out of their element and immersed deep into the heart of nature. Beyond the constructs of society a new reality emerges and a bigger universe is revealed. But are their guides really there to help them grow or do they have alternative motivations? The deeper into the wild they go, the more they learn, and the greater the danger they are walking into. It will take all they have to pull together, discover who they are, and get home alive.