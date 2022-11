Not Available

Survival Stories is an anthology film which was fully conceptualized and made during the National Lockdown enforced in India due to COVID 19. This project was created and conceived by Rahul Riji Nair, a Kerala State winning Filmmaker. Survival Stories is produced by First Print Studios in collaboration with a collective of independent artists. This anthology consists of 8 short films which are produced with the minimal resources available to the artists while in lockdown.