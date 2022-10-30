Not Available

At the end of a late-summer trip in the Alaskan wilderness, four young backpackers find themselves stranded when their chartered airplane doesn’t show up. Hundreds of miles away from civilization and with the weather closing in fast, the reality of their situation hits home and they realize they need to take action. Their problems escalate when a member of the group is badly injured, seriously jeopardizing the group's chances of survival. As the pressure of extreme weather and isolation begins to divide the group and they split up to find a way back to civilization, they must put aside their differences and band together to make it out alive in this tense and gripping drama filmed on location in Kodiak, Alaska.