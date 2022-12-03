Survive Girls

Not Available

Experience two erotic tales of survival that will thrill you to the very core. In "The Hunger," a suicidal woman ventures into the woods intending to take her own life. After failing repeatedly, she wanders in a daze until she happens across an isolated house in the woods. Now, the fight for her life begins. The second story, entitled, "The Hidden," tells the tale of a young woman named Saki who is taking a shower while awaiting the return of her boyfriend Toshi. When a stranger who bears a striking resemblance to Toshi appears in her bedroom, Saki scrambles to find her missing contact lenses, and prepares to fight for her life.