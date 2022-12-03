Not Available

Survive Girls

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Experience two erotic tales of survival that will thrill you to the very core. In "The Hunger," a suicidal woman ventures into the woods intending to take her own life. After failing repeatedly, she wanders in a daze until she happens across an isolated house in the woods. Now, the fight for her life begins. The second story, entitled, "The Hidden," tells the tale of a young woman named Saki who is taking a shower while awaiting the return of her boyfriend Toshi. When a stranger who bears a striking resemblance to Toshi appears in her bedroom, Saki scrambles to find her missing contact lenses, and prepares to fight for her life.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images