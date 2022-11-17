Survive The Night

Not Available

Eric (Xander Corvus) and Carrie Stanfield (Sabina Rouge) gather to be with their gravely ill father and his live-in maid (Giselle Palmer) during the holiday season. A group of mysterious guests begin to arrive, claiming to be their father’s friends. First, it’s an old hunting buddy (Stirling Cooper). Then, a sassy socialite (Alexis Fawx), followed by the father’s secret lover (Ivy Lebelle). Eric is suspicious of the group as his father has never mentioned any of them before. When they find their father has been murdered in his bed, Eric suspects the mysterious guests have come to steal his father’s fortune. One by one, the guests are murdered. Who will survive?