2004

Surviving Christmas

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 21st, 2004

Studio

LivePlanet

Drew Latham is an executive leading an empty, shallow life with only wealth on his side. Facing another lonely Christmas ahead, Drew wants to revisit his old childhood home and possibly relive some old holiday memories. But when he arrives, he finds that the house in which he was raised is no longer the home in which he grew up. Inhabited by another family, Drew offers a nice financial reward that has the family ringing. But is Drew's generous cash offer only the beginning of an annoying visitor who's a little too overeager to celebrate Christmas?

Cast

Ben AffleckDrew Latham
James GandolfiniTom Valco
Christina ApplegateAlicia Valco
Catherine O'HaraChristine O\'Hara
Josh ZuckermanBrian Valco
Bill MacyDoo-Dah

View Full Cast >

Images