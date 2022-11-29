Not Available

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to put on a major fan convention, the likes of San Diego Comic Con or MegaCon? Well, look no further as director Steven Shea trains a surprising lens on all the backstage triumph and tragedy it takes to pull off South Florida’s gigantic Florida Supercon. Surviving Supercon follows owner Mike Broder and his wife and partner Sandy Martin—a “mom & pop” duo—who launched the convention in 2006, inspired by Atlanta’s DragonCon and Orlando’s Spooky Empire, as they run their four-day convention over a weekend of monumental victories and disasters. From crazy celebrity stories, to amazing connections in the wake of unsuspecting tragedy, plus inept security teams and anarchic attendees, the film is a love letter to all the passion and madness it takes to brave a sea of Harley Quinns and deliver a seemingly flawless weekend to the tens of thousands of guests who cross the threshold into a convention center where dreams are made.