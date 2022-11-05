Survivors of the Holocaust

Not Available

This documentary blends personal accounts of what happened before, during and after WWII. One testimony tells of a sister sending tear-stained letters from the prison camp, while another survivor tells the story of how his father traded portions of the family's food that was being saved for the liberation march, a few slices of bread, for a Jewish prayer book in order to perform a Passover sedar and for Sabbath. Woven together with survivor testimonies, archival footage, original music, source music and survivors' personal photographs and artifacts, the documentary will show the richness of life before the war, the rise and fall of Nazi power, the liberation of the camps and life now, 50 years later, all as seen through the eyes of those who survived.