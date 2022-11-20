Suryalila - Six Years in Search of Sanity

Not Available

A documentary about one woman’s dedication to her yogic path. Her tenacious drive to create an unsurpassed yoga centre in SpainOver six-years, it follows the evolvement of the biggest yoga retreat and its sustainable permaculture farm. initiated to fight back against a fast encroaching desert due to climate change.Exploring the complexity of balancing yogic values with building a successful business - it is a yoga film like no other, reflecting the stories of our time as we re-evaluate how to live a sane life.