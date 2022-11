Not Available

Suryavamsam (Telugu: సూర్య వంశం) (1998) is a Telugu film remake of the Kollywood film Suryavamsam directed by Bhimaneni Srinivasa Rao. The film stars Venkatesh, Meena and Raadhika in the lead roles. The film's score and soundtrack are composed by S. A. Rajkumar.[1] The film was remade into Bollywood as Sooryavansham starring Amitabh Bachan and Soundarya. This story is also remade in in Kannada as Surya Vamsha with Vishnuvardhan and Isha Koppikar in leading roles