Suryavanshi

Vicky lives a wealthy lifestyle with his widower dad, J.B., in India. Since he has matured, his dad would like him to get married to Sonia, who is the daughter of his friend, D.D., who is an Archeologist, currently looking for artifacts in Sangramgarh. Vicky and Sonia like each other and have no qualms of getting married. Then a series of events shake-up the crew at the site at Sangramgarh as they find that what appears to be an underground palace. The locals are superstitious and afraid of what they happen if they start digging and would prefer to leave the past alone. They may well be right as an ancient, ageless and cruel entity, Rajkumari Suryalekha, who at one time actually reared a half-man half-beast, cannibals and man-eating beasts to defeat and kill all her suitors as she hated men, save and except for Vikram Singh, who was able to emerge victorious, but ended up rejecting her as she had his friend...