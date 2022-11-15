Susah Jaga Keperawanan di Jakarta

Not Available

In Kandang Jago, a small village, Srinthil, dreams of living in the city. Only Kunil and Centhini support her. After refusing their marriage arrangements, the three village girls flee to Jakarta. They then meet Berta, a transsexual, who is a pimp. When they are offered work as commercial sex workers (PSK), all three refuse. But eventually, the three friends accept the job on the condition that they remain virgin. Srinthil, Kunil and Centini preserve their virginity with every trick they can think of. But when a customer is killed in a hotel room, the three girls are reported as suspects. The residents of Kandang Jago are shocked and the whole country is after the three girls who are seen as sex criminals. Srintil, Kunil and Centini try to save their reputation, and to show the world that they are not real prostitutes.