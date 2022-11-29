Susan Jones: Lady Ha Ha

Not Available

Susan Jones is a tenacious headlining comedian, writer, master of ceremonies, and motivational force with national touring experience. As a recent bride, dog lover, Pez collector, single mom, club DJ, and survivor of the 80s and 90s, Susan has a broad range of life experiences to draw from. Susan reached almost 600 lbs. and in 2016 started her weight loss mission. She has lost over 200 lbs. so far, and takes you with her on this journey every pound of the way down. Susan has opened for Dana Carvey, Rob Schneider, Brad Garrett, Jeffery Ross, Rick Overton, Chad Prather, and many more.