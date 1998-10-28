1998

Susan's Plan (also released as Dying to Get Rich on video) is a 1998 black comedy film directed by John Landis and starring Nastassja Kinski, Dan Aykroyd, Billy Zane, Rob Schneider, Lara Flynn Boyle and Michael Biehn. The plot revolves around Susan's (played by Kinski) plan to kill her former husband (with the help of a group of misfits) and collect his life insurance.