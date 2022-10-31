Susan Slept Here

Not Available

Suffering from a case of writer's block, screenwriter Dick Powell and his witty gofer, Alvy Moore, get an unexpected visit from his cop friend on Christmas Eve. Knowing Powell is working on an upcoming juvenile delinquent script, his cop friend brings by his latest juvenile delinquent, Debbie Reynolds, to entrust with Powell for the holidays thinking she will inspire several new story lines for Powell's script in the process as well as providing a place for Reynolds to spend the holidays outside of juvie hall. All plans go awry when Reynolds inserts herself between Powell and his fiance, Anne Frances, stealing him away all for herself in this May-December comedic love affair.