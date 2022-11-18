Susan Tedeschi - Live from Austin, TX

Not Available

Susan Tedeschi’s debut album earned her a prestigious Grammy nomination for Best New Artist in 2000 (she lost to Christina Aguilera!). She sounds like part Bonnie Raitt, part Janis Joplin, part Aretha Franklin, yet she can belt out a song without losing control in a way that gives her an edge that no other singer can compare to. Add to her vocal prowess, her guitar slinger skills and you have a rare combination in a contemporary female performer. Recorded in 2003, Tedeschi’s performance is the essence of what Austin City Limits is all about, drawing from the best of blues, rock, soul and funk. But what she does best comes from deep within her heart and soul.