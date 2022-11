Not Available

Susan Wong's first ever blu-ray, My Live Stories was filmed live over 2 days in the world famous Ocean Way Studios in Nashville,USA. The performance was filmed in high definition and was recorded and mixed at 24bit/96khz and encoded as DTS-HD 96/24 & PCM Stereo 96/24. Highlights include Billie Jean, the blues tinged Cry Me A River, an up tempo Perfect and a spine tingling performance of Desperado.