Not Available

Susana is a girl that is sent to work to a small coast village in the south of Spain. The women in the villages receive her with a cold shoulder. Susana finds out that they are resentful towards their husbands: before, they used to fish close to home and now they fish far away for months and months. Susana will give the women some lessons about living together, so the men would consider going back to old ways. This will make her fall in love again.