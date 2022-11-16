Susie Sunshine

Not Available

An alternate world void of pollution exists, thanks to Martin Energy, a power plant that runs on the strength of women. 'Energy Makers' are highly trained women that can convert their emotions into renewable resources such as electricity, sunshine, and fire. The men in suits that run Martin Energy push the girls to supply energy in amounts that are sure to burn them out. But Susie, the company's star sunshine maker, threatens the imposed order when she learns she can do more than supply sunshine.