Susie Tallman and Friends: Come on, Let's Go!

Susie Tallman and friends have been hard at work creating a wonderful new DVD that presents all the favorites – on screen! Come On, Let's Go! will guide children (and their parents) on a musical and visual journey. Susie Tallman's first DVD compiles 22 fun-filled music videos from the best of Children's Songs, Nursery Rhymes and Let's Go! Travel, Camp & Car Songs. The full-length DVD offers all the musical brilliance and charm of Susie Tallman with lots of new faces and wonderful, imaginative places. Join Susie and her friends on a farm horsin' around, quack like ducks on a lake, jump on the bed with monkeys and eat cupcakes at a tea party. This DVD presents a whole new level of entertainment for fans of Susie Tallman and is sure to please children who have yet to meet her.