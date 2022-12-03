Suspect No. 1 Returns

Not Available

A homicide occurred in a community in a certain city. A woman with no injuries on her body died in her bedroom. Everyone was at risk for a while. Captain Liu of the Interpol team investigated the case, and gradually all the people involved in the case surfaced. A husband who is busy with his career and rarely returns home; a weak and cute daughter who is studying abroad; a cousin who is ambitious and vainly trying to be a high-ranking cousin; a driver with a sleek and innocent face, and a mysterious female suspect in the driver's mouth.