Confronted by the stark reality that his father is in an intimate relationship with another woman, seven-year-old Caleb grapples with his sense of belonging and begins to inhabit a realm of frightening magical possibility. The cracks in his parents relationship, coupled with their drug use and inability to communicate, drive Caleb further into his imagination. It is not until he meets Eddie, a blind man with a sense of mischief and a subtle inner knowing, that Caleb begins to open up and explore his own innate potential for magic, which leads ultimately, to a fulfillment of the impossible.