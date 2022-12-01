Not Available

The coronavirus lockdown in spring 2020 sent underpaid "essential workers" to the front lines to face possible illness and death, and locked people in "high risk groups" - if they were lucky - into isolation at home. The spring, usually a time of joyful resurgence of life, rushed by at a snail's pace, an agonized wait for the curves to flatten or the virus to run its course. In "Suspended Spring," the swirling augmented reality cherry blossoms, in Japanese culture a sign of the beauty and the impermanence of life, follow you around wherever you go, inside or outside, as the traditional song "Sakura" is slowed and stretched beyond recognition. A memento mori for life in the time of Coronavirus, 2020.