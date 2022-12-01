Not Available

Suspended Spring

    The coronavirus lockdown in spring 2020 sent underpaid "essential workers" to the front lines to face possible illness and death, and locked people in "high risk groups" - if they were lucky - into isolation at home. The spring, usually a time of joyful resurgence of life, rushed by at a snail's pace, an agonized wait for the curves to flatten or the virus to run its course. In "Suspended Spring," the swirling augmented reality cherry blossoms, in Japanese culture a sign of the beauty and the impermanence of life, follow you around wherever you go, inside or outside, as the traditional song "Sakura" is slowed and stretched beyond recognition. A memento mori for life in the time of Coronavirus, 2020.

