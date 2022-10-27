Suspicious Truth

Not Available

TV MX, the powerful Mexican Television Corporation, discloses a story that involves Governor Carmelo Vargas in illegal business. The Governor, to try to clean up its image, decides to negotiate an agreement with the Television. Carlos Rojo, a young producer on the rise, and Ricardo Diaz, TV MX star reporter, are commissioned to achieve the difficult task of changing the perception the public has of the corrupt and folkloric “Gober”. They start to walk a plan known as “Chinese box” which is to generate a scandal, and then another ... and another, to try to distract public opinion and make the move from being the Despicable Governor to a presidential candidate who will become the “Savior of the Country”... Will they succeed?