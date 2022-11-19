Suspiros de España (y Portugal)

Not Available

After the death of the abbot of a small convent the two monks who are left discover among the papers of the passed away abbot letters from the mother of one of them indicating that he is the natural son of a landowner in Extremadura. In order to claim the legacy of his friend the monk who has lived outside the convent for some time plans their voyage to the property of his father picking up on their way his daughter and lover. Once in Extremadura things look a little different to what the plans say.