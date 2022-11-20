Suster Ngesot

Not Available

The story is about two young sisters who inhabit the beautiful old boarding a hospital, Vira (Nia Ramadhani) and Silla (Donita), they are friends of each other. Vira has a girlfriend a student from Australia, Mike (Mike Lewis), who had lived 8 months in Jakarta. They both occupy a room that had never previously occupied for some reason. The room turned out to save the mystery death of a nun named Lastri (Lia Waode). Introductions between Silla and Mike into the early emergence of mystery around them. Silla and Mike apparently having an affair behind Vira that triggered the anger of the sisters. Death for the sake of death began to terrorize the people who had an affair in the hospital environment. Before someone dies, his initials will appear first disebuah old diary. The book was found in his room Vira. Vira who felt an anomaly then figure out what actually happened.