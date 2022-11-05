Suswagatham

Not Available

This movie starts with a college boy, Ganesh Pawan Kalyan, who had been following a girl, Sandhya (Devayani), for the past four years; trying to express his love. Many times before Sandhya had warned Ganesh not to follow her so often. Ganesh tries to take help from Sandhya's friend (Sadhika) but fails. Ganesh, on his birthday, tries to express his love to Sandhya but was caught by her father, (Prakash Raj), who was a police officer who puts him away for harassing his daughter. Later Ganesh's father (Raghuvaran)bails him out. Ganesh's father goes to Sandhya's father with a marriage proposal for their offsprings.