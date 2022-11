Not Available

Conductor Richard Bonynge leads the Elizabethan Symphony Orchestra in this unforgettable performance from the Sydney Opera House, showcasing the world-renowned voices of opera luminaries Joan Sutherland and Marilyn Horne. In an event proclaimed as the Australian Opera's "Night of a Lifetime," Horne and Sutherland dazzle the audience, performing arias and duets from many of the landmark operas that helped to build their careers.