Sutrula is a 2014 Indian Tamil thriller film written and directed by V. Rajesh Alfred. The film features Richard, Mithun, Prajin, Sandra Jose, Srija and Ankitha in the lead roles, and was released in December 2014. The project began production in late 2012 with businessman Venkatraman and Ravikumar opting to fund Rajesh Alfred's first script. The team primarily shot scenes across Ooty, using an old palace at a cost of 1 lakh per day. A 75 schedule was also held in forests in early 2013, with Richard revealed to play a negative role. The team held their music release function in April 2013, with Sarath Kumar and R. B. Choudary attending as chief guests. Despite completing production in early 2013, the film was delayed for almost a year, before the team geared up for a theatrical release in late 2014. For promotional purposes, the team hired out jeeps featuring a doll, a pivotal character in the film, and rode around the streets of Tamil Nadu.