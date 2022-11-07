Not Available

Suvarilladha Chiththirangal is a 1979 Tamil drama film written and directed by K. Bhagyaraj, who made his directorial debut with this film. Sudhakar and Sumathi played the lead roles. The film was remade by V. Madhusudhan Rao in Telugu as Pedala Brathukulu with Sudhakar and Sumathi reprising their roles. The Story revolves around a poor girl living with widowed mother and siblings. Poverty and the family situation gets her mother to prostitute herself for the welfare of the family. Director Bhagyaraj, treats this subject from the perspective of the girl who sees the wrong of her mother; but in the later teases the thought of right and wrong with the viewers considering the situation in which the mother gets into that. Bhagyaraj, himself plays the neighbour who first falls in love with the girl, later to realize that she is already in a relationship with another.