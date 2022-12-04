Suvarna Simhasanam

Not Available

Unnimaya (Renjitha) and Sreekutty (Anju Aravind) are sisters, who have to take care of themselves and their mother after their father passes away. Unnimaya's marriage proposals go awry because her villagers suspect an illicit relationship with Ramanathan (Suresh Gopi) due to certain misunderstandings. However, she gets a proposal from Vasudevan (Mukesh) who is willing to marry her despite their financial troubles. After their wedding she realises that Ramanathan is a distant relative of Vasudevan.