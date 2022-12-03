Suvisted Tammealusel

Not Available

Every year, the local people gather with their guests in Samma village in Virumaa near Tammealuse hiie to celebrate the beginning of summer. Memories bring us the knowledge of summer holidays as an important and joyful spring holiday for the rural people, which has been celebrated in Estonia through the ages to greet the coming summer. The summer holidays or summers included many traditional activities - tidying up the home and its surroundings, decorating with birches, going to the sauna. The party itself took place at the nearest ski resort, where a swing and a campfire were erected. The whole family came here. Various rituals were sung, danced, swung, played, eaten and performed. Something has come of this today. The film brings a part of it to the viewers.