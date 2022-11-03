Not Available

Suyamvaram is directed by a host of directors.Kuselan (Vijayakumar) and Suseela (Manjula) have 9 children: 3 boys (Satyaraj, Prabhu and Abbas) and 6 girls (Rambha, Roja, Kasturi, Maheswari, Preitha and Suvalakshmi). Parthiban is the family's loyal servant but he is treated as one of their own and Napolean is the family doctor.The movie opens with Kuselan's 60th birthday celebrations and Kuselan gets a heart attack. At the hospital, the family is informed that Kuselan will not live long and to keep him comfortable in his last days. From the devastated family, Kuselan asks for one...