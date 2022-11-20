Suzanne og Leonard

Not Available

In this suspenseful chase movie, a couple try to outrun both the police and the gangsters who are after them for a murder they did not commit. Suzanne dreads yet another dull weekend in the country with her rich parents but is unprepared for what lies just ahead. Leonard, an escaped convict, is in desperate need of food and a car, and Suzanne happens to be in the wrong place at the wrong time -- she ends up providing him with both and is taken with him as he makes his motorized getaway.