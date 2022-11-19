Suzanne Vega - Live at Montreux 2004

Not Available

In 2004 Suzanne Vega makes her second appearance at the Montreux Festival, accompanied by a full band. She plays many of her most popular tracks including 99.9ºF, Marlene On The Wall, When Heroes Go Down, Left Of Center, Solitude Standing, Blood Makes Noise, Luka and Tom’s Diner. Tracklistng: 1) 99.9ºF 2) Marlene On The Wall 3) Caramel 4) When Heroes Go Down 5) Gypsy 6) (I’ll Never Be Your) Maggie May 7) Penitent 8) Solitaire 9) Left Of Center 10) The Queen And The Soldier 11) Behind Blue Eyes 12) Solitude Standing 13) Blood Makes Noise 14) In Liverpool 15) Luka 16) Tom’s Diner 17) Calypso 18) Have You Met Miss Jones