> Filmed at the Rome Auditorium in July 2003, Suzanne Vega performs some of her greatest hits, alongside other more contemporary songs, at this intimate concert > The concert is interspersed with moving poetry readings which are translated on stage by singer/songwriter Valerio Piccolo > Includes the tracks Tom’s Diner, Luka, Marlene On The Wall and many more > Special features include a candid interview with Piccolo about the singer’s life and career and a photo slideshow