Shauna Grant's tragically short career was marked by several legendary films, most notably Suzie Superstar in which she plays a sexy rock singer at the top of the charts. Her overbearing manager played by John Leslie sparks an adventure filled with sex, betrayal, money, and love. With incredible appearances by Ron Jeremy, Joey Silvera, and Sharon Mitchell, Suzie Superstar remains one of the greatest classic features of all time, not just for its superior filmmaking and gorgeous sex scenes, but also for its story, acting, and je ne sais quoi. This is classic XXX at its very best.