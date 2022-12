Not Available

25 year old estate agent Suzy Lamplugh was reported missing at 18:45 on 28th July 1986. Investigations have so far not identified any evidence and although leads have been followed, some as recently as 2019, her disappearance remains a mystery. She is presumed murdered and was declared legally dead in 1994. No body has ever been found. The last clue to Lamplugh's whereabouts was an appointment to show a house in Shorrolds Road to someone she referred to as "Mr Kipper".