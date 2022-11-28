Not Available

Who could forget the Favorites figure Svákov Ragan in acting creations neopakovatel'ného Jozef Kroner? Three-part television film Sváko Ragan, created according to stories Ela Sándor already at its first introduction many years ago, soon won favor with audiences. Brought not only good fun, but also an attractive view of a world Myjavská site with many rustic Alpine traditions and characters and witty dialect used, especially Myjavský and Brezovský. Above all this, however, it is dominated by the ability to invent Svákov Ragan was even in the most uncomfortable situations ... Brezovskí tanners have been known not only to the quality of its products, but ischopnosťou their products at fairs successfully foreground. Highly after the fairs and markets in the near and distant surroundings Birch Nachod and Sváko Ragan and no wonder that their business has seen wandering the lot but cheerful and made many hilarious but also less hilarious "deal" ...