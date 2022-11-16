Not Available

Sven Dufva

  • Drama
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

For six hundred years Sweden had controlled most of Finland until the war with Russia that ended in 1809, when Finland became a Grand Duchy of the Russian Czar. This period drama is set during that early 19th-century war and focuses on one of its heroes, Sven Tuuva. Sven is a decent yet not too brilliant soldier, and his exploits are partly balanced here by the charms of a compatriot. With plenty of action and humor throughout, this effective drama should entertain most audiences.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images