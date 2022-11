Not Available

It's been five years since techno overlord Sven Väth ascended the shores of party mecca Ibiza on a mission to conquer the small island. As an alternative to the oversaturation of house and trance that were the staples of island-goers' diets, Väth quietly built up a following during the party season with his Cocoon nights at the Amnesia club. This DVD features Sven Vath mixing live at Amnesia.