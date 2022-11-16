Svensson, Svensson - i nöd och lust

Not Available

Gustav and Lena Svensson are facing their 30-year wedding anniversary , but Lena can't stand Gustav anymore and therefore wants to divorce him. The only thing Gustav does is to watch sport - any sport at any time - and doesn't give Lena any attention at all. Gustav however, thinks that everything is great and doesn't think they can give up just a week before their anniversary . Lena gives Gustav one absolute last chance and they go off on a love weekend where Gustav will have to prove that Lena is more important than football and TV. But at the hotel football legend Tommy Franzén shows up and messes everything up for Gustav!