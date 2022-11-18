Not Available

An examination of where the Sweden Democrats (SD) stand politically and how they relate to their history. Sweden Democrats or Swedish Democrats (Swedish: Sverigedemokraterna, SD) is a national-conservative, populist political party in Sweden founded in 1988. The party describes itself as social conservative with a nationalist foundation. The party has been characterized by others as right-wing populist or far-right, national-conservative, and anti-immigration. The party has been represented by Anders Klarström, chairman 1992-95, Mikael Jansson, chairman 1995-2005, and Jimmie Åkesson, chairman since 2005.