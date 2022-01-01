Sverigedemokraterna - vägen till riksdagen

Not Available

About the Sweden Democrats (SD) preparations before the general election September 19, 2010. They are investing ambitiously to get into the Swedish Parliament, Riksdagen. Sweden Democrats or Swedish Democrats (Swedish: Sverigedemokraterna, SD) is a national-conservative, populist political party in Sweden founded in 1988. The party describes itself as social conservative with a nationalist foundation. The party has been characterized by others as right-wing populist or far-right, national-conservative, and anti-immigration. Jimmie Åkesson has been party leader since 2005. The Sweden Democrats crossed the 4% threshold necessary for parliamentary representation for the first time in the 2010 general election, polling 5.7% and gaining 20 seats in the Riksdag/Parliament.