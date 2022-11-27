Svetlana och Kurt

Not Available

Svetlana Chajkina and Kurt Piltto met on the internet 5 years ago. She moved from the big city of Kamensk-Uralsky in Russia to Östanbäck, a small village outside Skellefteå in Västerbotten. Svetlana is 49 years old, educated engineer with own company in Russia. She is energetic, very ambitious and a strong woman. She has a lot, except love. Kurt is 52 years old and lives alone with his dog. When they meet, he works as a workshop mechanic at a small company, collects motorcycles and waits contentedly for his pension. He believes he has everything, except love.