Svetlyachok

Yana lives in the northern sea town. She collects stamps and is waiting for her father, who has long abandoned his family. Yana does not hope that he will return, she just loves to wait and believes that this is the quality of real philatelists. Yana is a very strong person, the effects of cerebral palsy are almost invisible, and the slight claudication and a certain oddity, in her opinion, only give her an additional charm. True, Kolya, Yana's friend, does not think so. The girl is upset that he does not see a woman in her ... Once on the beach, Yana meets a sailor. Peter is a very attractive man and also a collector. Collector of women. A short-lived novel flares up, and Yana becomes part of his “album”. Peter, as befits a sailor, goes to the sea, but Yana is happy: fine, when there is someone to wait for, even if this person never appears in her life again. After all, our whole life is an expectation.